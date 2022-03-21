DUBAI, 21st March, 2022 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), said DEWA works in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to continue developing a world-class infrastructure that keeps pace with the growing demand on electricity and water in Dubai.

In a statement marking World Water Day, Al Tayer said that DEWA provides services according to the highest international standards for more than a million customers in Dubai.

"We ensure the sustainability of water resources in accordance with the Integrated Strategy for Water Resources Management in Dubai, which focuses on improving water resources, reducing consumption, and using the latest technologies and innovative solutions. These include reducing 30 percent of water consumption by 2030," he added. "The total production capacity of water at DEWA has reached 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), including 63 MIGD using Reverse Osmosis at the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex, which is one of the key pillars for supplying Dubai with electricity and water services.

"We strive to reach 100 percent of the produced water using a mix of clean energy, renewable energy, and waste heat by 2030. DEWA recorded an international achievement by receiving the lowest water levelised tariff of US$0.277 per cubic metre for its 120 MIGD Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Plant. The project will be completed in 2024."

Al Tayer added, "We are currently working on an Aquifer Storage & Recovery Scheme, the largest of its kind globally, where excess water is stored in aquifers and pumped back into the water network when needed. DEWA is building a 120 MIG reservoir in Al Nakhali and another 60 MIG reservoir in Al Lusaily. We continue to develop proactive and innovative solutions using our advanced smart grid and the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to increase efficiency and reduce consumption. DEWA has completed installing more than two million smart metres for electricity and water in Dubai to enable customers to monitor, manage and control consumption proactively and digitally."

He noted that smart and integrated systems used to manage all DEWA's facilities and services help increase operational capacity and reduce network losses of transmission and distribution water networks, which dropped from 42 percent in 1988 to 5.3 percent in 2021, the lowest percentage worldwide.