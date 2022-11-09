Abu Dhabi is aiming to generate 60 percent of its electricity from clean and renewable sources by 2035, according on official statement.

The Department of Energy’s ‘Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi’ regulatory framework is the first legally binding clean and renewable energy target in the Middle East for the electricity sector, a statement issued by Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

“The new regulations, drafted by the DoE, will see 60 percent of the Emirate’s electricity being generated from clean and renewable sources by 2035, and up to 75 percent reduction in carbon emissions per MWh produced by the electricity sector [compared to 2016 levels],” the statement said.

The new regulations mark a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey to deliver carbon neutrality by 2050, the statement added.

