Arab Finance: A consortium made up of the sustainable infrastructure UK-based investor Actis and Malaysian Edra Power Holdings has expressed its interest again in purchasing Beni Suef power plant in a deal that could worth $2 billion to support the country’s economy, Asharq Business reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The consortium aims to acquire a majority stake in the plant, with the aim of totally acquiring it later, the sources said.

As per the deal, the purchaser will be in charge of paying the plant’s financial dues, which would contribute to mitigating the country’s credit burdens, they added.

It is worth noting that the consortium expressed its interest in acquiring the plant back in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).