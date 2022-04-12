As part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest Aluminium smelter ex-China, has selected EtaPRO to improve the thermal performance of its power stations.

The EtaPRO system will provide a plant performance digital dashboard and measure plant degradation by using digital Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance Alba’s asset reliability.

Speaking on this occasion, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said: “We believe that digital transformation is a discipline rather than a project. As part of our Industry 4.0 revolution, we identified the need to have an online Performance Management System (PMS), based on an industry-leading digital solution utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI), which would provide us with the flexibility to host the PMS in the cloud.

Efficiency and optimisation

“We are excited to partner with EtaPRO as we carve our way to meet our company’s objectives in terms of efficiency and optimisation.”

EtaPRO Chief Operating Officer Richard DesJardins added: "Digital Transformation, coupled with process knowledge, enables organisations to innovate new ways to manage and transform their business. As a market leader in Asset Performance and Condition Monitoring technology with three decades of global experience, EtaPRO is pleased to support Alba and Bahrain in reaching their ambitious Industry 4.0 goals.”-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).