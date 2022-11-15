UAE-based solar solutions provider ALEC Energy announced on Tuesday that it has successfully delivered an energy storage-based solution for the Visitor Centre of Noor Energy 1 – the world’s largest CSP (Concentrated Solar Power) installation located in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

The off-grid micro-grid system combines Swedish firm Azelio’s long-duration energy storage system with 300 kW of photovoltaic (PV) solar facility, serving around-the-clock clean power and reducing the need for conventional power during night-time and overcast conditions.

ALEC Energy began implementing the unique micro-grid in June 2021 and completed the entire project in just 15 months.

In December 2020, Zawya Projects had reported that Azelio will supply a long-duration energy storage system for Phase 4 of the Solar Complex combing the Swedish firm’s TES.POD technology with PV panels and Li-Ion batteries.

