(TAP) - The Finance Ministry approved in early February 100,000 dinars for the year 2022 to install solar panels on the roof of TAP News Agency.

A financing of about 160,000 dinars has already been approved by the department within the framework of the 2021 equipment budget to launch this project, implemented in coordination with the National Agency for Energy Management (ANME).

TAP and ANME had signed a renewable 5-year partnership agreement in the field of energy management on October 9, 2019.

The agreement provides for technical and financial assistance from ANME to install solar panels and a cooperation to raise public awareness through a media coverage of energy management actions.

Currently, electricity supplying the news agency comes from the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (STEG). The agency's electricity bill is 7,000 dinars per month on average.

Under this agreement, TAP has managed to reduce its energy bill by about 40%. It plans to install, in a second phase, solar panels with an estimated capacity of 60 kilovolt-amperes (218 solar panels).

Indeed, the agency seeks to obtain the certificate of conformity to the ISO 50001 standard that aims to improve the energy performance of companies and organisations.

As a public institution, TAP is working to find a more green solution for the production of its energy and to contribute to national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

