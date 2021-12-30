ArabFinance: Total spending on the 4G cities in Upper Egypt amounted to EGP 12.4 billion during the period from 2014 until 2021, the Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar said in a statement.

This included a sum of EGP 7.3 billion to establish 24,798 housing units, EGP 1.2 billion to implement 68 projects in the services sector, EGP 2.04 billion in the facilities sector, and EGP 1.86 billion to develop roads, the minister highlighted.

This came on the sidelines of opening the first phase of the 4G cities, namely New Aswan, Nasser, and West Qena.

Spanning an area of 1,000 acres, the first phase of New Aswan city offers about 20,000 job opportunities and features a 4.5-kilometer touristic route, a coastal garden, a Roman theater, in addition to, 170 stores and restaurants, El-Gazzar said.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian government has spent up to EGP 23.72 billion on the previous generations cities in upper Egypt since 2017 until 2021, he remarked.

The previous generations cities are eight, namely New Minya, New Qena, New Beni Suef, New Tiba, New Fayoum, New Sohag, New Assiut, and New Akhmim, the minister added.