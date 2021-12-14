PHOTO
RIYADH: A subsidiary of Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services, Saudi Arabia’s largest private health services provider, has awarded a SR94.45 million ($25.2 million) contract to start work on a new hospital in southeast Riyadh.
Sehat Al-Kharj for Healthcare Co. has awarded the 13-month contract to MASAH Construction Co. for structural works at the new hospital in Al-Kharj, one of the Kingdom’s most populated governorates.
The company plans to finance the project through internal resources and long-term Shariah-compliant facilities from local banks, it said in a bourse statement.
The new hospital is expected to start operations by 2024.
