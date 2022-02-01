SHARJAH, 1st February, 2022 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the councils meeting, on Tuesday, at Al Badayer Oasis in Al Madam area, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The council approved the standardisation of municipal services procedures for the engineering and building sectors in Sharjah municipalities. It also discussed several topics on its agenda aligned with the vision and the development in the Emirate of Sharjah to serve its citizens and residents.

The standardisation of services comes within government work to promote the businesses, the competitiveness of government services, and keep pace with the digital transformation, which is one of the main pillars of the emirate's strategy.

It will contribute to the standardisation of all procedures followed in the emirates municipalities, service outputs, and delivery channels, providing a clear and highly flexible mechanism while using modern technologies and digital means. The procedures reflect the formed committees efforts to study and evaluate the level of services and their paths in coordination with the service providers, partners and beneficiaries, and re-engineer services in accordance with modern standards.

The council commended the efforts of the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock Resources in Sharjah, the emirates municipalities, and the municipal councils in achieving unification of services for the engineering and building sectors, stressing the need to accelerate work to unify the rest of the services in the municipalities and government departments and entities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council reviewed the study of the economic impact of the travel and tourism sector in the emirate. The study included the tourism sectors role in enhancing the emirates image globally and supporting its economy through many tourism pillars. It also included indicators and standard comparisons on the tourism sectors direct contribution to the domestic product by up to 8.7 percent, equivalent to AED10.8 billion, and the effects of tourism spending on the national economy and the promotion of job opportunities.

The study provides a clear picture and future graphic indicators about the tourism and travel sector, contributing to promoting the best motivational decision-making framework and developing solutions and proposals for its development.

Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.