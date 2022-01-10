Aiming to enhance innovation, tourism, technical, cultural, and entertainment facilities in Musandam, SayyId Ibrahim al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, signed on Monday an agreement with Salim al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM), and Talal al Aufi CEO of OQ, to establish the Musandam Culture and Innovation Centre in the Wilayat of Khasab.

Construction of the centre will be funded via the MEM’s CSR programme in cooperation with Petroleum Development Oman, Occidental Oman, BP Oman, OQ, Daleel Petroleum, CC Energy Development and ARA petroleum. OQ is overseeing the construction of the center on behalf of the sponsoring companies.

The Centre will be established over a 10,000 sq metre area in a strategic location in Khasab. It will feature an Innovation Centre, Culture Centre, retail spaces, and watersports club for Oman Sail. The Centre is expected to be launched in 2024.

Sayyid Ibrahim stated that the project is the product of mutual cooperation between the government and private sector to serve young Omanis in Musandam Governorate. While the cultural Centre will be managed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youths, the Innovation Centre will be managed by the Ministry of Education. Investment areas of the centre will be overseen by the governorate. The Centre will support cultural activities such as forums, conferences, poetry events, and artistic exhibitions, as well as enhance innovation

Al Aufi added: “We hope this project will achieve the aspirations of Musandam people in the cultural, scientific, entrepreneurship and innovation aspects. We are looking forward to a continuous cooperation that reflects the social responsibility in similar future initiatives.”