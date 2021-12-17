PHOTO
AMMAN The Water Ministry on Thursday sent a request for proposals (RFP) to pre-qualified consortiums to build a 450km water carrier, which will be the largest ever for the Kingdom in the water sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The step is part of the ministrys commitment to the announced date of the project and to move forward with implementing the venture.
The project includes the establishment of Al Makhath station in Aqaba, a desalination station and 450-kilometre carrier to transfer 300 million cubic metres of desalinated water to all governorates of the Kingdom.
