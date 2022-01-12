(TAP) - Tunisia and Saudi Arabia signed on Wednesday in Riyadh a memorandum of understanding in the field of renewable energy.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Neila Nouira Genji and her Saudi counterpart, Emir Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, on the sidelines of the Forum on the Future of Minerals which is being held from January 11 to 13 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh.

This memorandum of understanding aims to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise, policies and legislation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy and energy governance.

On this occasion, the Saudi Minister of Energy stressed his country's readiness to cooperate further with Tunisia in the field of clean energy, praising its progress and human skills in the field of alternative energy.

For her part, the Minister said that this memorandum, "the first of its kind", is likely to further consolidate the ties between the two countries in this field.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).