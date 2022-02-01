UAE-based developer Arada said that it would award more construction contracts in 2022 after announcing its first major contract award on Tuesday.

The company awarded a 322-million UAE dirham ($88 million) construction contract for eight Tiraz apartment buildings located in the Naseej District of its 24-billion-dirham ($6.5 billion) Aljada mega-development in Sharjah to Kuwaiti contractor Mohammed Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi & Sons (Al-Kharafi).

The developer said in a statement that scheduled construction contracts for 2022 include the Vida Aljada hotel, residences, and serviced apartments complex, the five Sokoon buildings, and the Naseej District Museum.

It said work on the eight Tiraz buildings, housing 920 apartments in total, will begin immediately, with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

In December 2021, Arada said that Naseej District, of which Tiraz is a part, will have 16 apartment buildings.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, CEO of Arada, said: "This award to Al-Kharafi shows our continued commitment to delivering high-quality homes at Aljada, which is increasingly becoming one of the region's most active job sites with 6,000 units currently under construction. The coming year will be transformational for Aljada, with substantial retail, education, F&B, and entertainment assets all nearing completion, alongside thousands of new homes, which will see the community's population rising significantly."

Key elements of the Aljada master plan scheduled to be completed in 2022 include the third and fourth Misk Apartments buildings in March and the second and final phase of the SABIS International School – Aljada (SIS-Aljada) in August.

The statement noted that the East Village complex of 16 apartment blocks, the Nest student housing community consisting of 12 apartment blocks, and the second Sarab villa community at Aljada would also be completed in 2022.

In 2021, Arada had completed 1,200 homes at Aljada, including 12 apartment blocks, the first Sarab villa community, and the first phase of SIS-Aljada.

