UAE will save about $191 billion by shifting 50 percent of its energy needs to green resources, the country’s energy minister said.

Suhail al-Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the UAE would have spent $353 billion on fuel and capex, “but going 50 percent green would save us $191 billion or almost 60 percent of the budget and that was an eye opener.”

Taking about UAE’s energy strategy on Monday, Mazrouei said the country weighed three options – fossil, fossil green and hundred percent green based on three factors, namely, energy security, sustainability and the people’s affordability, and came up with the strategy to achieve 50 percent green energy by 2050 and 70 percent emission reduction by shifting to gas.

He said both Saudi Arabia and the UAE would be major players in the hydrogen space. “We will work on both blue and green hydrogen and have more than seven hydrogen projects underway.”

“We can export hydrogen and are in discussions with many countries whom we supply hydrocarbons today and they are keen to get it.”

Emphasising the need for co-operation in research and development, the Minister said, “We are engaging with R&D centres within the region, with Saudi Arabia and the international community.”

He said the country is incentivising the private sector to do more in achieving carbon circularity as the sector has the potential to create jobs and lead by example.

