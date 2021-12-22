UAE-based Emirates Specialised Contracting & Oilfield Services (ESCO) and German company Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies have formed a joint venture to build export- based hydrogen infrastructure in the country.

Located in Abu Dhabi, Hydrogenious LOHC Emirates will provide hydrogen storage and transport solutions across various distances and scale. Its product portfolio includes liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) based hydrogenation and dehydrogenation turnkey plants, operation & maintenance services and LOHC logistics services.



The joint venture will also develop benchmark projects with regional partners to establish hydrogen supply chains, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies said in a statement.



Karim Attie, CEO of ESCO and Managing Partner at Hydrogenious LOHC Emirates said, "Hydrogen momentum in the Middle East is significantly increasing, leading to LOHC lighthouse project opportunities to form consortia for intercontinental hydrogen transportation”.



“Hydrogenious’ proprietary and ingenious LOHC technology allows for now establishing sustainable hydrogen value chains globally and ESCO stands for thinking outside the barrel. The partnership will be a strong driver to unleash the power of hydrogen in the Arab world”, he said.



Dr Andreas Lehmann, CEO and Head of Strategy at Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies said the company “wants to source low-cost sustainable hydrogen from on-site and establish efficient LOHC-based supply chains for and to the predestined hydrogen demand countries worldwide”.



He said Germany is a key market but is also considering Japan and South Korea.

