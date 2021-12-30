Saudi Arabia expects more than 600 billion Saudi riyals ($160 billion) to be pumped into housing projects in the next 10 years to meet demand.

Addressing a conference on the real estate sector, Saudi Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail said at least 1.2 million houses would be needed in the Gulf Kingdom during that period to ensure houses for citizens.

The Minister said the real estate and construction sector has become the second largest contributor to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

In the first half of 2021, the construction activity grew by 14 percent while the real estate sector expanded by nearly 6 percent, he added.

“In the next 10 years, we expect funding for new housing projects to exceed 600 billion riyals [$160 billion]…the projects are expected to involve at least 1.2 million houses,” Hogail said, adding that housing market in the Kingdom is growing rapidly at an average 375,000 units per year.

