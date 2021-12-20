Saudi Arabia is pushing ahead with a plan to privatize all its civilian airports within its ambitious economic diversification scheme known as Vision 2030, the head of the Gulf Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority was quoted on Monday as saying.

Abdul Aziz Al-Dialij said a number of airports have been turned over to a joint-stock company which has recently been created by the Authority and that the remaining 22 airports would be handed over to that company in 2022.

“The plans to privatize all civilian airports in the Kingdom are moving ahead quickly,” Dialij told the Saudi Arabic language daily Aliqtisadia.

“The new company will take over all services associated with airports, including construction, operation, management and support services…this company will then be acquired by the Public Investment Fund and then its shares will be floated to the public.”

Dialij said such plans would create “vast” investment opportunities to the private sector in various aviation fields including airport building, operation, ground services, management, maintenance, shipping, and support services.

He said local and foreign investors would be encouraged in this sector, adding that the Authority has already received many applications for the construction of new airports as well as management of existing airports and related services.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021