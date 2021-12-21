Saudi Arabia should concentrate on the construction of “environment-friendly” urban areas in its future policy planning, a Saudi official has said.

Although the Gulf Kingdom’s 'Vision 2030' focuses on economic diversification and mega-projects, the government is still giving priority to the development of the country’s infrastructure and expansion of house ownership for Saudis, said Hamed bin Hamari, Chairman of the real estate and urban development in the Eastern region’s Chamber of commerce and industry.

“There should be new trends in construction in the Kingdom taking into consideration environment friendly and sustainable urban communities,” Hamari said.

“This requires sound urban planning and new designs that differ from the traditional trends…such policies must take into account environment concerns and sustainability, and this means all new residential areas must be based in such concepts.”

Hamari said new urban areas must include more greening projects, better road and pavement planning, improvement of air quality and reduction of audio-visual pollution…they should also take into account reduction of car use, better management of solid waste, preservation of natural habitats and the construction of recreation and sport facilities in those areas.”

