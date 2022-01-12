Cement demand in Saudi Arabia grew by nearly 4.6 oercent in 2021 due to an upsurge in public projects as part of the Gulf country’s Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy, according to local reports.

Demand for the building material in the largest Arab economy stood at around 53.4 million tonnes in 2021 compared with around 51.08 million tonnes in 2020, the Arabic language daily Alwatan said, citing figures by Alyamama Cement Company.

The report showed cement demand has recorded “strong growth” since 2019 despite a decline for a few months through 2020 as a result of Coronavirus.

“The rise in demand for cement by the Kingdom’s 17 producers was a result of a surge in government projects and in mortgage loans,” the report said.

It said strong demand prompted those firms to ramp up production by nearly 20 percent to 53 million tonnes in 2021 from 44.3 million tonnes in 2019.

As a result, clinker stocks declined to around 35 million tonnes at the end of 2021 from nearly 37 million tonnes at the end of 2020, the report showed.

