Qatar Energy announced on Monday the awarding of a major Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) contract for the offshore scope of its North Field Expansion Project to McDermott Middle East.

The company said in a press statement that the expansion project will increase the Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 126 MTPA, through the North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) expansion projects, with first LNG expected in 2025. The scope for the awarded contract includes 13 normally unmanned wellhead platforms topsides (eight for NFE and five for NFS), in addition to various connecting pipelines and the shore approaches for the NFE pipelines, beach valve stations and buildings.

The statement said the jackets and pipelines for the NFS Project would be subject to a separate tender which is expected to be awarded in the first half of 2022.

