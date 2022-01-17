Kuwait is planning to set up a free zone for the cloud storage of data that will store government data and sensitive private sector information. which is prohibited from being stored abroad, Alraya newspaper reported on Monday.

The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authorit y (CITRA) is negotiating the project with a number of global tech companies, the report said, adding that the zone could have an area of one million square metres.

CITRA has already allotted a 100,000 sq metre land plot while three plots with an area of 300,000 sq metres would be donated by the Kuwait Municipality to build storage data centres, the paper said.

Local and foreign firms can have centres in the zone, which is intended to support plans for digital economy and lure in know-how, the paper added.

“Construction of storage banks and other data facilities could be completed with one year…these banks will store sensitive public and private sector data which will be prohibited outside Kuwait from February 11,” it said.

Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com) Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022