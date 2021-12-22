State-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) intends to issue nearly 50 tenders for small and medium projects as part of long-term plans to expand its crude and gas production, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Some of those tenders have already been announced and several companies have submitted bids for them, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted KOC sources as saying the number of tenders planned by the Gulf emirate’s upstream investment arm is the largest since the outbreak of Coronavirus 2 years ago.

“These tenders are part of KOC’s programme to boost spending in the next years to achieve output targets set in the 2040 strategy that will see crude output rise to 3.6 million barrels per day (bpd) and non-associated gas to 1.5 billion cubic feet/day,” the report said.

Projects comprise installation of pipelines in various areas, construction of power substations, supply and construction of sea cables, maintenance works for the company’s oilfields in West Kuwait, installation of oil well injection equipment in North Kuwait and oil pollution clean-up operations, the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

