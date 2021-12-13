OPEC member Kuwait is planning to issue new rules that include penalties against contractors who are late in executing projects, press reports said on Monday.

The Government has sent a letter to all departments asking for feedback on the proposed 17-point law for the regulation of tenders in the Gulf state, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, quoting informed sources.

The cabinet has also asked the Central Agency for Public Tenders to provide it with regular data on companies which repeatedly fail to execute projects on time or have wasted public funds with their poor practices, the paper said.

“One of the main elements in the new regulations is the need for all contractors to complete projects on time without any delay to avert losses,” the report said.

“It also introduces financial penalties against contractors who fail to meet deadlines in the awarded projects for any reason,” the paper added without mentioning when the new rules would be enforced.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021