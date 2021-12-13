Kuwait’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) has issued tenders for the construction of its new headquarters in the capital Kuwait City.

In a statement published in Alseyassa and other Kuwaiti newspapers on Monday, CMA said bidding could start on December 12 and end on Feb 13.

The statement said bidding documents could be obtained from CMA offices for 5,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($16,500) adding that only contractors rated as “first category” by the Central Agency for Public Tenders can bid for this project.

“The project involves the construction and maintenance of the permanent headquarters of CMA in Kuwait City,” the statement added.

