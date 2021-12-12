Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) awarded contracts worth nearly 645 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.1 billion) between six months from May to October, according to a local newspaper.

More than half the contracts were awarded during July and included clean-up operations in areas affected by oil pollution following the 1990 Iraqi invasion, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing KOC figures.

State-owned KOC, the Gulf state's upstream arm, awarded 15 projects worth nearly 369.5 million dinars ($1.21 billion) during July, the report showed.

The other projects covered supply and installation of new oil rigs and drilling towers, drilling operations, field surveys, maintenance and other services, it said.

“There was a big leap in the value of contracts awarded by KOC this year as life gradually returned to normal following strict Coronavirus curbs,” the paper added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

© ZAWYA 2021