Japanese nanotechnology company M-TEchX has signed a $500 million (1.8 billion UAE dirhams) deal with the UAE-based BNP Group for setting up an advanced nanofibre production plant in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

The company said in a press statement that the plant will be operational by late 2022.

M-TEchX is the inventor of ‘Magic Fiber,’ a special nanofibre which is used for medical and environmental applications like oil skills since it doesn't contain harmful substances, and is capable of absorbing all kinds of oil from any oil surface in both indoor and outdoor conditions.

Hiroyoshi Sota, CEO of M-TEchX said: We were able to have very practical discussions with BNP Group and Sheikha Mouza Investment and Consulting, our local partners, involving the setup of our cutting-edge nanofiber technology plant in the UAE. This scenario marks the beginning of our new business collaboration with the UAE nation.”

