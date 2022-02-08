Iraq is unlikely to announce significant new projects in 2022 as the OPEC member completes ongoing and stalled projects this year, according to a government official.

The Ministry of Planning's spokesperson Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that during a recent workshop, planning minister Khaled Batal Al-Najm confirmed that the government would not announce new projects in 2022 unless the Council of Ministers deemed the project as crucial.

He said the Ministry of Planning has also established a 'Bank for Development Projects' to support priority projects identified by ministries, government agencies, and governorates.

Al-Hindawi said Al-Najm assured during the workshop that his Ministry is making "exceptional efforts" to ensure that ongoing investment projects are completed as per their timelines and financial allocations.

Commenting on stalled projects, the minister said that revival plans for such projects are being prepared based on their completion rates.

He added that the Ministry had prepared a detailed report, to be announced later, which includes an assessment of the performance level of all ministries and government agencies in terms of implementation of projects.

