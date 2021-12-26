Iraq has started enforcing a new law that includes seizing projects from contractors who fail to abide by the contract, an official was quoted on Sunday as saying.

The National Investment Commission (NIC), which is in charge of issuing project permits to investors in Iraq, has withdrawn 40 projects over the past two days and is considering seizing more stalled projects in various areas, NIC chairperson Suha Al-Najjar told the Iraqi Shafaq News agency.

“We are in the process of gathering information about all companies which are found to be very late in executing awarded projects so we can take a decision against them, including withdrawing the projects from them,” she said.

Najjar said faltering contractors would be warned twice before the project is seized under a new law intended to tackle persist project delays in the OPEC member.

Seized projects will be offered to other companies which are considered “serious and capable”, she added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021