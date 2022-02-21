Iraq is negotiating with the US Halliburton Company for a project to develop its Akkas gas field as part of its plan to boost natural gas production, the official Iraqi Alsabah newspaper reported on Monday.

The project follows a disruption of the field’s production for many years due to internal hostilities, the paper said, quoting Oil Ministry Undersecretary Hamid Al-Zawbaei.

“We are involved in deep negotiations with Halliburton to reach an agreement that will enable us to achieve the production target at Akkas gas field,” Zawbaei said.

“The project was awarded to a South Korean company in 2010 but it could not finish work in the field due to the war…we now expect an agreement shortly.”

Zawbai, also CEO of the Iraqi National Oil Company, said the Akkas Field project is part of Iraq’s strategy to increase non-associated gas output to 2.7 billion cubic feet (b/cf) in 2025 from around 1.5 b/cf currently.

Akkas Field, discovered in 1992, has estimated non-associated gas reserves of around 5.6 trillion cubic feet and is located in the Western Alanbar Governorate bordering Iran, the largest province in Iraq.

