Even as the green hydrogen sector continues to evolve, a paucity of long-term offtake agreements and challenges in structuring Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts top the list of hurdles to making green hydrogen projects bankable, according to a senior official at Synergy Consulting, an India and US-based financial and transaction advisory firm.

Synergy is currently involved in nine green hydrogen projects in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Anand Rohatgi, Chief Operating Officer, Synergy Consulting said long term offtake agreements necessary to secure long-term capital to build utility-scale, integrated green hydrogen projects are a key challenge.

“Today, there aren't too many data points around long-term hydrogen or green ammonia offtake. There isn't a bankable long-term offtake contract to take to the lenders and get a 20-year financing,” he said while speaking at a virtual event organised by industry portal Energy & Utilities last month.

“Traditional grey ammonia offtake contracts don’t fit a green ammonia project. The [offtake contracts for a] green ammonia project must be a hybrid of traditional power purchase agreements [seen in the power sector] and supply agreements for ammonia in the oil and gas sector. That hybrid has to be evolved,” he said.

Pointing out that consumers of other fuels wanting to transition to green ammonia are talking about long-term offtake agreements, Rohatgi said the MENA region could see the “first draft of a bankable offtake agreement in a few months.”

The second challenge, he continued, said is bringing together separate pieces of proven technologies like wind, solar and electrolysers into “one integrated, reliable, and bankable” utility-scale project.

“The biggest concern today, from a lender's perspective, is whether all three could be integrated as a unified project,” he explained.

Performance and capital outlay

A third issue is the guarantees and warranties of performance of the green hydrogen plants.

“About 60 percent of the EPC price outlay comes from solar panels and wind turbines and the balance is split between the electrolyser, the synthesiser, the water system and the Balance of Plant. Effectively, the 60 percent player, the traditional renewable energy generation source, is trying to bank the project on a 40 percent technology risk,” he said.

The Synergy Consulting COO also underlined that the components of capital outlay for a green ammonia plant are quite commoditised and optimised leaving little room for reduction in the EPC price.

“Even if there's room for further optimisation in the electrolyser or the synthesiser, given that it's a much smaller percentage in the overall EPC programme, the effect it will have on the end-ammonia price will be far more limited than what we would want to make green ammonia more saleable in the market”, he said.

Rohatgi said he is hopeful that these challenges could be resolved over the next 6-12 months and the region will see more utility-scale green hydrogen projects.

Buckets of demand

He also highlighted that green ammonia is seeing greater demand compared to green hydrogen, and mainly from three “buckets.”

He elaborated: “We are seeing oil and gas traders willing to sign up long-term, fixed-price contracts …. which is a drastic shift from the traditional long-term ammonia contracts that were linked to volatile gas prices. Second, many utility consumers …especially those with large fleets of coal power plants are trying to transition their coal assets to green ammonia and third, there are large industrial consumers like aluminium and iron producers….. we see these three buckets step up with some moving faster than others, and some [buckets] belonging to certain geographies moving faster than others. But clearly there is a shift in the way we look at long-term offtakes for green ammonia.”

