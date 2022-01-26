A joint venture of Egypt's Badr El-Din Real Estate Projects and Greece-headquartered Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) will construct the residential portion of the '205' project, located in Sheikh Zayed City, West Cairo, according to a press statement by the Egyptian partner.



The 59-billion Egyptian pound ($3.8 billion), 205-acre mixed-use project is a public-private joint venture between the housing ministry's New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) and Arkan Palm Development. The project includes residential, retail, office, hotel, medical and entertainment units.



Arkan Palm's CEO Tamer Badr El-Din said a new entity, called 'Badr El-Din for Construction-CCC' will construct 1.5-billion pound ($95 million) Phase 1 in 14 months, and deliveries would begin by mid-2024, a year and a half ahead of schedule.



He said Phase 1 would be developed over an area of 40,000 square metres (sqm) and have a built-up area of 70,000 sqm.



The 205 project's residential portion, spread over 200,000 sqm, comprises 26 nine-storey buildings.



205 has been designed by Gensler in collaboration with Raef Fahmi Architects, Ramy El-Dahan, and Dar Al-Handasah.



Savills has been appointed to operate the office portion of the project, while global hospitality company InterContinentalHotels Group will operate the hotel apartments portion.



Arkan Palm Development is a joint venture owned 30 percent by Al Badr Investments, 30 percent by Badr El-Din Real Estate Development, and 40 percent by Palm Hills Development.

(1 US Dollar = 15.71 Egyptian Pounds)



(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022