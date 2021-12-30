Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest non-oil and gas industrial company in the United Arab Emirates, announced on Thursday that it has opted to repay early the project finance facilities extended by 13 export credit agencies and banks for the development of its Al Taweelah smelter in Abu Dhabi.

The project financing for Phase 1 of the project was extended in 2010 and for Phase 2 in 2013, with a tenor of 15 years each, EGA said in a press statement.

The company said it has settled the remaining portion of the facilities, totalling $361 million, with Phase 1 portion repaid four years early, and Phase 2 seven years early

Zouhir Regragui, EGA’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “This further deleveraging simplifies our debt structure and strengthens our balance sheet for the next stage in our corporate journey. We have been able to de-lever successfully in 2021 while generating returns for our shareholders due to the enduring strength of our business and robust demand for our metal.”

EGA’s financing has been reduced by over $1 billion over the last two years and currently consists of a senior term loan facility of $5.5 billion and subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation’s $700 million project finance facility secured in 2019.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

