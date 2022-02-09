Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) announced on Wednesday that it is planning to build a 150,000 tonnes per annum aluminium recycling facility, the company’s first and set to be the largest in the UAE.

Feasibility studies for the project are underway, and production ramp-up could begin as early as 2024, the company said in a press statement.

It said the facility will process post-consumer aluminium scrap into low-carbon, high quality aluminium billets, which will be sold under the product name EternAL.

EGA's CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said the facility will also grow the company's billet production capacity from 1.15 million tonnes per year to 1.3 million tonnes.

He said: “End users of aluminium – from auto manufacturers to beverage makers – are increasingly committing to net zero in response to the expectations of society. This, our first recycling facility at EGA to produce EternAL, is one of the steps we plan to take to provide low carbon metal for our customers around the world."

Aluminium scrap for the recycling facility will mainly be sourced from the UAE and the wider region, the press statement said.

More than half the aluminium scrap generated in the Gulf Cooperation Council region is currently either disposed of or exported.

Last year, EGA began marketing aluminium made with the power of solar energy under the product name CelestiAL.

The International Aluminium Institute has forecasted that recycled aluminium will account for up to 60 per cent of global aluminium supply by 2050, the EGA statement noted.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022