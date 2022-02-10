Egypt's UC Developments is planning to deliver the 6.5 billion Egyptian pound ($413 million) East Tower located in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) in four years from the start of construction, the company's CEO said.

Sameh Awad told Zawya Projects that the company is awaiting a building license to construct the 40-storey mixed-use project.

He said East Tower would include stores, offices, clinics, and hotel apartments. The project's contracted partners include Werner Sobek, Archrete, Steel Consult, CRC Dorra, and Namaa PFC.

Awad said UC Developments has started enabling works for Unitower 2 in the NAC. Unitower 2 is an extension of Unitower 1 and would be completed by 2025, he said.

(1 US Dollar = 15.72 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022