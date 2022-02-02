Egyptian developer Master Group will start delivery of its 4.5 billion Egyptian pound ($286 million) The City mixed-use project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) by the fourth quarter 2022, the company's vice chairman said.

Initial delivery will start with 60 residential units in November 2022, Moustafa Lashin told Zawya Projects.

He said the company is aiming to complete 65 percent of the project by the end of first quarter, adding that the whole project would be completed by end-2023.

Lashin added that they would spend 600 million pounds ($38 million) for construction works in 2022.

(1 US Dollar = 15.71 Egyptian Pounds)

