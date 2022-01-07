Egyptian developer IHD Developments has launched a commercial project in the New Administrative Capital at an investment of about 600 million Egyptian pounds ($38 million), the company's chairman said.

Hossam AlAkshar told Zawya Projects that the 15-storey Vivid Business Tower located in the downtown over an area of about 2,729 square metres, includes 211 offices and stores.

He added that they are awaiting building license to start construction and would complete in 2025.

He added that IVC is the main consultant, KAD would manage the project, and Itqan is the business development consultant.

He added that they would pump 100 million pounds ($6.4 million) into the project's construction during the current year.

AlAkshar added that they are planning to launch new project in the NAC in the second quarter of 2022, and new projects in Alamein City and Galala City in the near future.

