Egyptian Developer HMD Developments has launched two mixed-use projects in the New Administrative Capital at a total investment of about 900 million Egyptian pounds ($57 million), the company's chairman said.

Ibrahim AbdelDayem told Zawya Projects that both projects will feature stores, offices and clinics.

He said the 350 million pound ($22 million), 11-storey Golden View project, located in the Downtown area, is spread over an area of about 2,127 square metres, while the 450-million-pound ($29 million), 15-storey Two Towers, is spread over an area of 2,622 square metres.

AbdelDayem said both projects would be completed three years from the start of construction, adding that company is waiting for building license.

Archrete is the main consultant, and MRB is the operator for both projects, he concluded.

(1 US Dollar = 15.74 Egyptian Pounds)

