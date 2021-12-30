Egyptian master developer Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development (HHD) has appointed local company Mountain View as its partner for developing the 1,695-acre (7.1 million square meters) Heliopark project in Fifth Settlement on revenue-sharing basis.

Mountain View said in a press statement that its financial and technical offers were accepted after a 9-month evaluation period.

The statement said the project is expected revenues of 397 billion Egyptian pounds ($25 billion) over a 15-year period with HHD's share estimated to be nearly 119 billion pounds ($7.6 billion).