Egyptian master developer Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development (HHD) has appointed local company Mountain View as its partner for developing the 1,695-acre (7.1 million square meters) Heliopark project in Fifth Settlement on revenue-sharing basis.
In June 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that major developers from Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were vying to partner with the state-owned HHD for the project.
(1 US Dollar = 15.71 Egyptian Pounds)
Mountain View said in a press statement that its financial and technical offers were accepted after a 9-month evaluation period.
The statement said the project is expected revenues of 397 billion Egyptian pounds ($25 billion) over a 15-year period with HHD's share estimated to be nearly 119 billion pounds ($7.6 billion).
Mountain View has partnered with New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) under the Ministry of Housing to develop I-City projects in New Cairo and 6th of October City.
Heliopark has been designed by HHD as an integrated residential city consisting of 17,198 apartments and 1,292 villas and will include malls, offices, hotels, clinics and hospitals, entertainment areas comprising of cinemas, amusement parks, gardens, a sports club, as well as educational zone with schools and universities that will eventually house a population of 100,000 people, according to the statement.
HHD is a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Construction and Development, under the aegis of Egypt’s Ministry of Public Business Sector.
