Egyptian developer EG Master aims to deliver Asgard Mall in the New Administrative Capital in the second quarter, the company chairman said.

Ramy Salib told Zawya projects that the 72-unit Asgard Mall would be completed by June 2022.

The project, spread over an area of ??about 3,000 square meters, is being developed at an investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million).

He said they would spend 750 million pounds ($48 million) for construction work across all projects in 2022.

Salib said they have completed 35 percent of the 4-billion-pound ($254 million) Valley residential compound in the NAC and will aim to finish 60 percent of the construction work by the end of 2022. The project comprises 57 villas and 51 buildings.

(1 US Dollar = 15.74 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

