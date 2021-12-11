Egypt's Edge Holding will deliver its 5-bilion-Egyptian-pound ($318 million) OIA residential development in New Administrative Capital by the end of 2022.

Commercial Director Kareem Mamoun told Zawya Projects that the 40-building development spanning 30 acres would be delivered by the end of 2022.

He said 5-billion-pound OIA Towers ($318 million), the company's second project in the NAC, would be delivered by end-2024.

OIA Towers to SIAC Construction. In September 2020, the company had announced the award of main construction contract forto SIAC Construction.

Mamoun said the company will appoint an international hospitality company to operate the 5-star hotel within its OIA Towers soon. Yasser Al Beltagy (YBA) is the architect for both projects. Mamoun also disclosed that Edge Holding will soon decide between a 400-acre plot in Ain Sokhna, a 200-acre plot in the North Coast, and a 100-acre plot in Zayed City to launch a new residential project. (1 US Dollar = 15.71 Egyptian Pounds) (Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

