Egypt's Contact Developments has started enabling works for Quan Iconic Tower project in the Central Business District of the New Administrative Capital (NAC), the company's sales director said.

Mohamed Youssef told Zawya Projects that the 25-storey mixed-use project would be developed at a total investment of about 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million).

He said the company would soon launch a new commercial project in the NAC but declined to elaborate.

In the NAC, Contact Developments has started constructing its 600-million-pound ($38 million) Mercury Business Complex, Youssef said, adding that the project would be completed by mid-2023.

