Egyptian developer Buildera, promoted by construction consultant Mahmoud Motawea, is planning to launch new real estate projects in New Cairo in 2022 at a total investment of 500 million Egyptian pounds.

The company is currently executing projects representing a total investment of 200 million pounds in New Cairo and other cities, it said in a press statement.

“We have more than 50 projects in New Cairo and other cities. We apply standards emphasising the country’s vision for sustainability and utilising renewable energy in our projects,” the statement said, quoting Motawea.

Buildera’s has a land bank of around 50,000 square metres.

Motawea said the company has sought to differentiate itself by avoiding the common pitfalls associated with Egypt’s real estate market with an end-to-end approach that starts with the project location to architectural design to execution and final delivery.

He said: “We launch projects only when they are ready in terms of licensing, and other permissions with more than 30 percent of construction work complete, according to government’s instructions. As a result, our customers don’t have to worry about units being handed over in unfinished conditions.”

From a sustainability and energy efficiency standpoint, he noted, the company uses thermal insulation and renewable energy-based solutions in its projects in accordance with the Egyptian government’s directives.

