Egypt's Babylon Urban Development has launched two commercial projects in New Administrative Capital at a total investment of 500 million Egyptian pounds ($32 million).

Company Chairman Hossam Farag told Zawya Projects that construction has already started on the Senator and Heritage projects and the two 8-storey projects would be delivered by 2025.

He said Senator, spread over an area of 2,322 square metres (sqm), will house 200 offices while Heritage, spread over 1,250 sqm, will house 38 offices

Farag said the company has appointed Zodiac ADC as the architectural consultant and I-CON as electromechanical consultant for the project.

He added that Babylon is planning to announce its third commercial project in the NAC during 2022 but didn't elaborate.

(1 US Dollar = 15.75 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022