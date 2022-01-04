Arabesque Development announced last week the launch of Alcazar residential project in New Cairo at an investment of about 50 million Egyptian pounds ($3.2 million).

Company chairman Abdelhamid Al-Wazir told Zawya Projects that mini-compound would be located on a 1,500 square metre (sqm) plot and comprise of apartments distributed across three buildings.

He added that they are waiting for building license to start construction and would complete the project in three years.

Ahmed Kotb is the main consultant of the project.

Al-Wazir disclosed that the company will develop three commercial projects in the New Administrative Capital in the upcoming period with the first project, spread over an area of 2,500 sqm, slated to be launched in the second quarter of 2022.

