Egyptian developer AlAmaken Developments has launched two new projects at a total investment of about 1.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($114 million), the company's chairman said.

Essam Samir told Zawya projects that the company is developing a residential project in New Zayed and a mixed-use tower in Maadi.

He said the Genista villa project in New Zayed would be developed in three phases.

Enabling works has started at the 5-acre, 200-million-pound ($13 million) Genista 1, he said, adding that the 45-villa development would be completed by the end of 2024.

Samir said construction of the 10-acre, 430-million-pound ($27 million) Genista 2, housing 85 villas, will start in 2023, while planning has begun for the development of the 28-acre, 960-million-pound ($61 million) Genista 3, which will include 225 villas.

The AlAmaken Chairman said Dr Ahmed Tharwat is the main consultant of Genista 1 and 2, while Shadi El Ghoneimi is the main consultant for Genista 3, adding that the entire project would be completed by 2027.

He said enabling works has also started for a 180-million-pound ($11 million) mixed-use tower in Maadi.

Samir said that the 12-storey tower, which includes stores, offices, and clinics, would be completed by the end of 2024.

(1 US Dollar = 15.73 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

