Egyptian developer Adva Developments will launch its Ad-Vida residential villa project in the green belt area of New Sheikh Zayed city, West Cairo by the end of January 2022 at an investment of about 250 million Egyptian pounds ($16 million), the company's chairman said.

Ahmed Elshennawy told Zawya Projects that the 5-acre, 30-villa project will also include entertainment and commercial areas, adding that construction will start by March 2022 after building license is granted.

Cairo-based Integration Egypt designed the master plan and is also main consultant for the project.

Elshennawy added that the project would be delivered by the end of 2024.

He said they are planning to invest 2 billion pounds ($127 million) in new residential and commercial projects over the next four years in the country and would be launching a joint venture real estate project in the North Coast.

(1 US Dollar = 15.75 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

