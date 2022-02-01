PHOTO
Egyptian developer Dominar Development plans to launch two new projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) in the first quarter, which will take its total number of projects in the county's upcoming mega city to three.
On Monday, the developer had launched its first project in the NAC, a 500-million-Egyptian-pound ($32 million) mixed-use project Three Square Business Tower, in the financial district.
Company CEO Sherif Khattab told Zawya Projects that the company is planning to launch two projects, residential and commercial, in the NAC in the first quarter but didn't elaborate.
He said Dominar would invest 250 million pounds ($16 million) in its projects during 2022.
(1 US Dollar = 15.72 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
