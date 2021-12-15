CMD and Qontrac Developments have joined hands to launch a 2 Egyptian-billion-pound ($127 million) mixed-use project YARU in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

CMD’s Managing Director Ahmed Al Wardani told Zawya Projects that the 36-acre development includes 1,464 residential units, 79 hotel units and 34 commercial units.

The commercial units form part of a 12,000-square-metre mall that would be launched by the third quarter of 2022, he said.

Dakir Abdallah, Chairman, Qontrac Urban Development Company told Zawya Projects that YARU would be developed in four phases and completed by 2025.

Hatem El-Behairy is the structural consultant and Hisham Alaa is the architectural consultant for the project, he said.

Al Wardani said the two companies have set an investment target of more than 4 billion pounds ($254 million) for joint projects starting with YARU, adding that the alliance will tap into CMD’s existing land portfolio in the NAC, and study opportunities in New Cairo and New Alamein.

Additionally, the alliance will also explore opportunities in contracting, infrastructure development and real estate marketing, he said.

(1 US Dollar = 15.73 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

