The Egyptian government has undertaken reforms to strengthen domestic industries and increase exports, the Minister of Trade and Industry said.

Speaking at the third edition of the Egypt Economic Summit, Nevine Gamea said her ministry has implemented 100 measures, 30 of which have been finalised with nine ministries, to strengthen the industrial sector.

These measures include promoting the use of locally manufactured components and raising domestic quality standards.

In addition to supplying land plots for the industrial sector, Gamea said the government is putting emphasis on enhancing investment and legal conditions to promote localisation.

Egypt’s manufacturing sector currently contributes 17 percent of the country's GDP.

The minister pointed out that from January 2020 to July 2021, the Supreme Council for Exports was reformed, and policies and plans were put in place to boost exports, adding that the exports from Egypt increased by 24.5 percent over the past 10 months.

She also noted that the Exports Development Fund disbursed about 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.9 billion) of overdue export subsidies, in addition to promoting a new export support programme since July.

To increase exports, Egypt is also utilising regional integration pacts and preferential trade agreements to expand commercial partnerships and integrate with global markets.

The minister said that new measures are being planned to boost trade in order to maintain positive momentum amid COVID-19 and increasing exports as one of the primary sources of foreign currency earnings for the country.

She also emphasised that the industrial sector is the primary driver in realising the government's aims for comprehensive and long-term economic reforms under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

