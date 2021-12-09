Egypt will invite investments in mega warehouses and logistics zones in the coming months, the country's Minister of Supply and Internal Trade told Zawya Projects.

Minister Ali Meselhy said 21 plots in 14 governorates would be developed for potential investors.

He said infrastructure for 10 plots have been completed and 5 plots would be offered in the coming period but declined to disclose a definite timeline.

Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA) Chairman and Egycomex head Ibrahim Ashmawy said they are planning to open 7 mega warehouses in the coming period.

